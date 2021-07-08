Rockers lose doubleheader at Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Rockers lost both seven-inning games of a doubleheader against Long Island, 2-0 and 8-3, in Atlantic League baseball Wednesday at Long Island’s Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks scored both runs of game 1 in the second inning. A pair of singles and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out. Then, with two outs, Steve Lombardozzi drove a single into center field that scored both runners.

That was it, as each team tallied six hits — all singles by different players. High Point twice moved runners to second, but a double play in the third and a flyout in the sixth ended the threats.

Craig Stem (1-5) took the loss for the Rockers, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven in six innings. Scott Harkin (1-0) pitched six innings for the win, while Michael Tonkin picked up his eighth save.

In game 2, the Ducks scored eight straight runs over the second, third and fourth innings to overtake High Point, which scored once in the top of the first and twice in the sixth.

Johnny Field went 2 for 3 with a solo home run to lead the Rockers, who totaled four hits for the game. Jared Mitchell added a double, while Stephen Cardullo had an RBI.

Lombardozzi hit a two-run home run in the third while Berardi had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to key Long Island, which had seven hits for the game.

John Hayes (0-1) was the losing pitcher for High Point, which threw five pitchers in relief. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in two innings. Brady Dragmire (3-0) got the win for the Ducks in one inning of relief.

Long Island improved to 20-16, while the Rockers dropped to 17-19.

High Point, after wrapping up its series with the Ducks on Thursday, begins a three-game series at Lexington tonight. It’ll return to Truist Point Tuesday against Gastonia to begin a six-game homestand.