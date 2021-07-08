UF NAATURE COAST BIOLOGICAL STATION EXCERPT

The rivers and streams of Florida are a vital natural resource. Our Native American ancestors considered them to be sacred and key to the circle of life, allowing their culture to thrive and flourish. By transporting sediments and nutrients, they are essential to the survival of our wetland habitats upon which native plants and animals depend. By moderating the salinity of the ocean and gulf, these waterways create brackish environments offering a warm winter refuge for migratory birds and local wildlife, such as the Florida manatee. In October of 2020, we spent a month exploring these rivers and streams using paddleboards (SUPs) to access remote areas that are some of Florida’s wildest places. Through pictures and words, we tried to capture the beauty and incredible diversity of the environments we experienced. From that effort was born a book, Sacred Waters, in both printed and e-book formats. Here are two excerpts from Sacred Waters. Enjoy the journey.
