UF NAATURE COAST BIOLOGICAL STATION EXCERPT

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – The Coast Guard Station in Holland is going away. Last month, the Coast Guard office in Washington issued a “request for comments” on the planned consolidation of “redundant Coast Guard boat stations,” according to the summary in the document. “Many stations were established at a time when boats lacked engines and were powered by oars and paddles. With modern boat operating speeds and improved direction finding technology, many calls for Coast Guard assistance can be responded to by multiple units significantly faster than when these boat stations were first established. The combination of significantly improved response times, along with an overall reduction in rescue calls due to boating safety improvements throughout the nation, has resulted in a number of boat stations becoming redundant. This consolidation will result in a more robust response system by increasing staffing levels and capacity at select nearby boat stations. Such a consolidation creates synergy and more opportunities for boat operators to properly train instead of missing training opportunities while standing ready to respond to calls that do not come.”