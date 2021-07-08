Forward High Point plans downtown events

HIGH POINT — From block parties and food trucks to art exhibits and furry friends, High Point residents and visitors can look to the city’s downtown area for fun and entertainment this summer and fall.

Forward High Point, the nonprofit that leads the downtown revitalization effort, is offering special events and promotions designed to attract more residents and visitors to downtown High Point.

Special events, festivals and promotions are at the heart of what downtown organizations like Forward High Point do on a regular basis, according to Forward High Point President Ray Gibbs.

“Our long-term goal is to have a slate of diverse activities occurring nearly every weekend in downtown,” Gibbs said. “You don’t have to know exactly what is happening, you just go downtown because you know something is going on.”

The summer series of events planned by the Forward High Point Promotions and Special Events Committee begin with Rock the Point Block Parties starting Saturday, July 17. Free to the public and occurring 4-6 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 2, the parties will be held on Gatewood Street, next to the Truist Point stadium box office and north gate. The parties will include live music performed by some of the area’s most popular bands and food and beverages, along with some inflatable games for children. The Rockers gates will open at 6 p.m.

A food truck rodeo scheduled 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, will feature a variety of area food trucks that will be set up on Church Avenue and N. Elm Street on the east side of Truist Point. The free event will have a stage at the end of Church Avenue for several bands, including the featured band, Bad Romeo. Tents, tables and chairs next to the stage will let visitors escape the sun while enjoying beverages provided by local microbreweries and wineries.

The following events are being planned for the fall, and more information will be shared closer to the event dates:

• Downtown Drink & Dine: Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, the event will require tickets, which will allow the holders to get food and drink samples at many of the downtown establishments.

• Interactive Art Exhibit: From Oct. 9-23, downtown will host an unusual art exhibit from Montreal, Canada. Coinciding with the fall High Point Market, the display will also be open to the general public both before and after the Market.

• Pups @ the Point: Saturday, Oct. 9, will feature a dog-friendly festival in downtown High Point. Shopping and treats for pets will be included.

• Downtown Octoberfest: Oct. 22-23, High Point’s first “Downtown Octoberfest” will be held in front of Truist Point and next to the Stock & Grain Food Hall currently under construction.

As a nonprofit organization, Forward High Point is always seeking local business and corporate partnerships and sponsorships. Anyone interested in supporting Forward High Point can contact Ray Gibbs at 336-883-9891. More event information can be found on the organization’s website at www.downtownhighpoint.org