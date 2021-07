I am one of the not insignificant number of individuals who work and live in two different counties. I’ve been an Eagle County resident for 15 years and a Garfield County employee for three years. I am calling upon city and town council members, the county commissioners of Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin, our state representatives and Gov. Jared Polis to improve the conditions and safety measures on both Cottonwood Pass and in the Glenwood Canyon throughway.