Douglas Elliman Introduces New Industry Leading Agent Portal Built on the INVENT Cloud-Native Platform

Times Union
 11 days ago

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. INVENT, a leading cloud technology platform and consulting firm, announced today that Douglas Elliman, one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the US, has selected INVENT as the Cloud-native development platform to develop and deploy “MyDouglas,” an innovative, intuitive and easy to use agent portal will soon be available to the entire agency force of approximately 7,000 Douglas Elliman agents in July 2021.

