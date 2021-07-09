Douglas Elliman Introduces New Industry Leading Agent Portal Built on the INVENT Cloud-Native Platform

Greenspring leads round; Lev is on track to exceed $1 billion in originations their second year of business. Lev, the leading online commercial real estate financing transaction platform, announced a Series A round of $30 Million led by Greenspring, with participation from First American Financial. The round was joined by existing investors, including NFX, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures, and Ludlow Ventures. The amount raised is one of the largest to date in the commercial real estate (CRE) financing space, and will further Lev’s mission to help CRE investors get the best financing for their properties by combining the collective knowledge of Lev’s expert team with hundreds of millions of data points.