BERLIN, Conn. (July 6, 2021) – With the chance of severe thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow and the predicted arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa later this week, Eversource is letting customers and communities know the energy company is ready to respond. The company has secured out-of-state line crews in advance of Elsa’s impact later this week, and local tree and line crews and support staff will be positioned across Connecticut to address any damage or power outages caused by these potential storms. Customer care representatives are at the ready to take calls as needed, and the energy company will continue closely monitoring the forecast and adjust resources as needed.