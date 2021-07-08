Warren School Board votes against transgender policy
Transgender rights came under fire Wednesday as the Warren County School Board rejected updated anti-discrimination policies. Vice Chairwoman Catherine R. Bower and board members Kristen J. Pence, Ralph A. Rinaldi and James S. Wells voted against approving updates to the division’s manual as recommended by the Virginia School Boards Association. Members of the audience clapped and gave the board a standing ovation after the vote.www.nvdaily.com
