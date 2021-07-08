Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, VA

Warren School Board votes against transgender policy

By Alex Bridges The Northern Virginia Daily
Northern Virginia Daily
 13 days ago

Transgender rights came under fire Wednesday as the Warren County School Board rejected updated anti-discrimination policies. Vice Chairwoman Catherine R. Bower and board members Kristen J. Pence, Ralph A. Rinaldi and James S. Wells voted against approving updates to the division’s manual as recommended by the Virginia School Boards Association. Members of the audience clapped and gave the board a standing ovation after the vote.

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Front Royal, VA
Warren County, VA
Government
Front Royal, VA
Society
County
Warren County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Warren County, VA
Society
Front Royal, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Gender#Warren School Board#Democratic Party#Amber Morris#Front Royal Town Council#The Communist Manifesto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in Los Angeles court to sex assaults

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff's deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he has been serving a 23-year prison term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy