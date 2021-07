After a season of playing in front of cardboard fans and empty seats, Memorial Stadium will once again be filled to 100 percent capacity for the fall football season. The announcement came via the Nebraska Athletic Department’s Twitter account Wednesday morning. The first home game this year for Nebraska will be on Sept. 4 when the Huskers take on Fordham. That game will mark the first time the stadium will be at full capacity for a football game since Nov. 29, 2019 when the Huskers played Iowa.