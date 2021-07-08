Three Out of Four San Franciscans Are Now Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Oakland News Now – South San Francisco Gang Turf 2021 – video made by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner. This is the city of South San Francisco (locally known as South City). Population: 68,133. It is a very underrated city in the Bay Area and is hardly ever talked about so I hope you learned a little something in this video. These areas are Gang territory which aren’t active in today’s day but were pretty bad back then so if you’re wondering, no these aren’t “hoods” anymore unless things get heated and activeness starts back up again. Mind you, some of the areas shown may not part of any of the turfs mentioned, they’re just footage of my walk to the actual turf areas. If I see any “mY hOoD wORse ThAn yOuRs” or any other goofy comments, I’ll be sure to roast the hell outta you. My fault for the bumpy footage towards the end. Inspired by Charliebo313.