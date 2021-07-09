Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markleeville, CA

6.0 earthquake at California-Nevada border felt throughout Bay Area

By Marcus White
audacy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 6.0 magnitude earthquake near the California-Nevada border could be felt across much of the Bay Area and Northern California. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake, with an epicenter 20.5 miles southeast of Markleeville, California along the Antelope Valley fault, occurred at 3:49 p.m. Originally recorded as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake near Smith Valley, Nevada, the agency then upgraded it to a 6.0 magnitude earthquake at 5:38 p.m.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Markleeville, CA
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Gilroy, CA
City
Farmington, CA
City
Antioch, CA
Markleeville, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Kcbs#Extreme Weather#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy