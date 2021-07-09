6.0 earthquake at California-Nevada border felt throughout Bay Area

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake near the California-Nevada border could be felt across much of the Bay Area and Northern California. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake, with an epicenter 20.5 miles southeast of Markleeville, California along the Antelope Valley fault, occurred at 3:49 p.m. Originally recorded as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake near Smith Valley, Nevada, the agency then upgraded it to a 6.0 magnitude earthquake at 5:38 p.m.