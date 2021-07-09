6.0 magnitude quake strikes near California – Nevada border

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has rattled the California-Nevada border. An earlier report estimated a preliminary magnitude of 5.9. People from Lake Tahoe to Fresno reported feeling the shaking Thursday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. south of the Lake Tahoe area. Its epicenter was centered just miles from Walker, California. It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a magnitude of 4.2.