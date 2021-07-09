Beacon Award honorees recognized; overall winners announced

Our Oklahoma City districts are areas where our city has preserved history, unique architecture and culture, and they are important to our economy and quality of life. Automobile Alley, Deep Deuce, Uptown, the Plaza and Paseo are some that are highly recognized and frequently visited for their locally owned restaurants, bars, events and retail. The SW 29 District is special, even among these unique districts, as the place in Oklahoma City to find authentic Hispanic culture and food and our highest concentration of Hispanic businesses, estimated at approximately 300 in the 3-mile stretch between May and Shields.