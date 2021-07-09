Cancel
Beacon Award honorees recognized; overall winners announced

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 12 days ago

Honorees were recognized virtually during the event and are featured in a magazine inserted in The Journal Record on Friday. There are three categories of Beacon recognition – charitable influence, philanthropic impact and nonprofits serving nonprofits. Organizations in the charitable influence category demonstrate a company culture that encourages and supports volunteerism, charitable giving and community involvement by its members. Those recognized in the philanthropic impact category have made a significant charitable contribution to a nonprofit organization working to meet specific needs in the community. Nonprofits serving nonprofits have generously supported their peers in numerous and creative ways.

