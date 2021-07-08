Local charter school earns accreditation
Rocky Mount Prep has earned accreditation by Cogni, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited and that Rocky Mount Prep is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia quality standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.www.rockymounttelegram.com
Comments / 0