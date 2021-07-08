Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Local charter school earns accreditation

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
 12 days ago

Rocky Mount Prep has earned accreditation by Cogni, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited and that Rocky Mount Prep is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia quality standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Charter Schools#Resource Allocation#School Districts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy