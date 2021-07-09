Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Flex Alert Set for Friday as Heat Wave Forecast for Local Mountains, Deserts

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w250l_0arZIda000
A heat wave will kick in for San Diego mountains and deserts beginning Saturday. Photo credit: @NWSSanDiego, via Twitter

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, has declared a statewide Flex Alert, in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, in advance of a weekend heat wave.

The alerts call for voluntary conservation in hopes of reducing strain on the system and preventing outages.

Cal-ISO officials urged residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher during the alert, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights. Residents should also consider pre-cooling their homes before the alert takes effect and use window coverings to keep rooms cool.

Forecasters expect temperatures to warm throughout Southern California, particularly inland and in the mountains and deserts.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning beginning 9 a.m. Saturday for San Diego County deserts and the Coachella Valley.

Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 116 to 121 are expected. Low temperatures during the overnight hours will only drop to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In mountain communities, including Julian and Pine Valley, forecasters expect highs to range from 92 to 102 degrees each day.

The NWS warning is to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Monday.

A continuing onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler along the coast.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Pine Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#Extreme Weather#Flex Alert Set#Cal Iso#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego Awakens to Lighting, Thunder Amid Monsoonal Weather Pattern

A monsoonal weather pattern over Southern California resulted lighting, thunder and scattered showers across San Diego County on Saturday night and Sunday morning. “Widely scattered T-storms are occurring, with the heaviest activity across northern San Diego County. Frequent lightning is occurring with these cells,” the National Weather Service said in a statement at 5:15 a.m.
EnvironmentPosted by
Times of San Diego

Monsoonal Moisture Expected Over Southern California

High pressure over the Southwest was predicted to bring increasing monsoonal moisture to Southern California this weekend, the National Weather Service said. Thunderstorms were possible, mainly in the mountains and deserts Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening, the NWS said. Showers may drift across the coastal and valley areas Saturday night into Sunday morning.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Beach Closures Lifted Along Tijuana Slough Shoreline

Beach closures were lifted Saturday from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive after recent sewage contamination, officials said. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted the water contact closure after testing confirmed Saturday that water quality along the Tijuana Slough and Border Field State Park shorelines meets state health standards and was safe for recreational use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy