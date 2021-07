A task force has been formed to discuss ways Vermont can revitalize its dairy industry. Its latest virtual meeting took testimony from milk purchasers in the state. In 2020 the Vermont Legislature passed a bill requiring the Department of Financial Regulation to submit an evaluation of the long term sustainability of dairy farming in the state. The department was required to submit recommendations to the state for revising dairy pricing and any market regulations that could improve the viability of dairy farming. In response to those recommendations the Legislature then formed the Task Force, which is charged with developing the legislation to implement the recommendations. The panel has been taking testimony from different sectors of the industry. The most recent meeting focused on milk purchasers. Task force chair Robert Starr, a North Troy Democratic state Senator, said the price to farmers is a key problem.