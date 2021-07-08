Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ready to switch wireless carriers? Answer these 5 important questions first

clearwatertribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Changing your wireless carrier is an important decision. It’s also probably a lot ea…

www.clearwatertribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Bpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
EconomyForbes

The Most Important Retirement Planning Question You Need To Answer

While there are many important questions that go into the retirement planning process, there’s one question that is the most important of all. It is important to understand the difference and importance of this question. Retiring “to” something is very different than retiring “from” something. Retiring From Something. When you’re...
Cell Phonesalabamanews.net

What the Tech? Why Some Smartphones Will Soon Stop Working

A few weeks ago a good friend asked why he had gotten an email from his wireless carrier notifying him his phone will no longer work on their network. This morning someone else sent me an email asking the same question. She had been contacted by her carrier Consumer Cellular saying her older phone must be replaced by August 31st.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

6G Wireless Report: Add Cell-Free Networks and THz Spectrum to Your Glossary

The telecom industry is considering a range of new technologies for the sixth generation of wireless technology, 6G, according to a new 6G wireless report from Telecoms.com. One important new technology being studied is cell-free massive MIMO, which would move away from the cellular architecture used in earlier generations with the goal of eliminating interference between cells. The industry also is looking at using even higher-frequency spectrum bands, including terahertz (THz) bands.
Jobsbiospace.com

How To Answer Interview Questions to Secure a Job

Some interview questions may seem simple, but they are a big opportunity for interviewers to learn more about who they’re interviewing. Giving great answers to these questions can help the employer decide if they should hire you or not. It is vital to know why these questions are asked, the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Are NFTs the answer to the ag data ownership question?

For years, farmers have asked, “Who owns my ag data after I share it with an ag tech company?” This has not been an easy question to answer as a lawyer because: (a) data is intangible; (b) data can be replicated infinitely with exact copies; (c) ownership of data is not established by statute; and (d) case law takes years to catch up with technology, so we are still a long way from having our courts answer this question. The answer has therefore always been that ownership depends on the rights in the data contract.
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Your questions answered on travel and vaccinations

With lockdown restrictions easing in some parts of the world, many people are looking forward to the prospect of travelling again. But how easy will it be and how will vaccines affect travel?. Tim Willcox put questions from BBC World News viewers to epidemiologist Daniel Lopez Acuna and Lisa Minot,...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sports-Ready Wireless Earbuds

The WG-1 ANC wireless earbuds are a premium mobile audio accessory without the associated high price tag that will provide users with access to a range of impressively advanced features. The earbuds start off with their active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that further enhances the Hi-Fi sound resolution. The headphones...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Great Resignation: Considering a career change? Here’s the single most important question to answer

Maybe you were thinking about a career change before the pandemic hit. Maybe it was a lingering thought that ebbed and flowed to the forefront of your mind depending on how the work day went. There were thoughts of “one day, I will…” or “after this job, I could see myself doing X…but it’s not time yet”. Maybe you’ve made the pros and cons list (in your mind) or you’ve even written it down, maybe even more than once. You’ve weighed your salary or hourly rate, benefits — if they’re in the picture, whether you’d rather spend time sprucing up your resume and seeing what’s out there or keeping the job status quo because the thought of a job search and networking feels unpleasant — or worse. You’ve thought about interviewing just to reassure your confidence, confirm your value in the marketplace, or to have negotiating power at the current job. You have some hobbies that could turn into a full-time gig, but…you’d have to sell A LOT of painted vases or bike tour tickets or paid social media posts or consulting hours to make it sustainable, profitable, and the right move. Oh, and by the way, you don’t like selling (sales). You have your family, your partner, and your pride counting on you to keep making the same living and to make ends meet and the lack of consistency and predictability is a huge risk.
ElectronicsTroy Record

OnePlus Enters Premium Audio Space with OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation and the Longest Lasting ANC Earbuds Gives the Ultimate User Experience. NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- OnePlus unveiled its first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. The new, premium, true wireless earbuds feature an industry-leading smart noise reduction system, superior call quality, extended battery performance, and a more personalized sound to create a truly immersive and premium audio experience.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Which carriers can I use the TCL 20S on, in the USA?

TCL has launched its new mid-range smartphone — the TCL 20S — in the United States, on sale via Amazon. Featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, it’s a decent smartphone. So if you’re planning to buy the phone, you might be wondering about the TCL 20S carrier support. In this article, we’ll explain which carriers are supported by the new TCL phone in the US.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best unlimited wireless phone plan

When it comes to selecting a wireless plan for your new phone -- whether you have an iPhone, Galaxy, Android or even a flip phone -- things can quickly get complicated. Unlike home internet where there's often only one or two available options, most of the US can pick wireless plans from several competitors at different price points that offer similar claims of performance or coverage.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

This Verizon Smart Display has LTE inside to get you outage answers

Verizon has revealed its own Smart Display, an Alexa-powered screen that packs its own LTE connection as well as WiFi. Built in collaboration with Amazon, it’s the first example of a smart home product made with the Amazon Custom Assistant, meaning Verizon Fios customers will be able to ask for specific account details and get service support.
Technologycisco.com

WiFi-6E 6GHz- WiFi Spectrum Unleashed

In April 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allocated 1,200 megahertz of spectrum for unlicensed use in the 6GHz band. That was the largest fleet of spectrum approved for WiFi since 1989. This Opening of the 6 GHz band more than doubles the amount of spectrum available for Wi-Fi, allowing for less congested airwaves, broader channels, and higher-speed connections and enabling a range of innovations across industries. Since the FCC decision to open the 6 GHz band, 70 countries with 3.4B people have approved or have 6 GHz regulations under consideration (Source- WiFi-Alliance)
TechnologyWTOP

Data Doctors: Is home 5G worth considering?

Q: What can you tell me about Verizon and T-Mobile’s home 5G Internet service?. A: One of the more interesting things we heard when 5G service initially launched was that, in time, a ‘fixed wireless’ service might someday become an alternative to traditional cable or phone company Internet offerings. There...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Mint Mobile vs T-Mobile: which carrier is best for you?

Mint Mobile vs T-Mobile is a question that's no doubt in the minds of many a cell phone user over the past few months, given the incredibly high-profile ads campaign of the former. Both being on the same network makes them directly cross-compatible too - which begs the question, which one's best for you?

Comments / 0

Community Policy