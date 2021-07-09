Actors, volunteers, and especially children needed for 'Wizard of Oz'

Niagara Gazette

A community theater production of “The Wizard of Oz” will be held to raise funds to renovate the Niagara Post Theatre at Fort Niagara State Park.

Auditions for cast and crew are being held now for the production, which will take place outdoors on Aug. 12-15.

"We need children," said Amy Teal, owner of Teal's Niagara Theater production company, which is producing the show. "Little children are especially needed as munchkins," she said.

The proceeds of this fundraiser and future fundraising events will be used to continue the renovation of the Niagara Post Theater located on the grounds of Fort Niagara State Park. Once completed, this 1930s theater venue will be available to any and all local groups for creative endeavors.

“The building has sat empty for many years waiting for the magic and creative spirit of a handful of community visionaries to re-imagine it’s place in the Youngstown-Lewiston Arts community,” says David Graf, board President.

The company is looking for need actors and numerous volunteers to help behind the scenes with costumes sets and concessions etc. For more information and to sign up to be in the show or help behind the scenes visit www.tnt.mymusicstaff.com.