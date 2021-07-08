IN FOCUS: Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing — if the public is allowed to see it
Editor’s Note: This article is the first in an occasional series called “In Focus” about public access to police body camera and in-car camera video in Iowa. When an Iowa City police officer in 1996 accidentally shot and killed Eric Shaw, an artist working late in his father’s office, Troy Kelsay wasn’t the one who fired the gun but knew police had made a terrible mistake when he saw blood flow from Shaw’s body.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
