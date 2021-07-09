'Forever Purge' takes franchise to border

Blumhouse horror franchises (mostly) seem to be keen on mixing things up with subsequent films, often changing casts, settings, and stories. This is probably best seen in “The Purge” franchise, which has morphed from a home invasion thriller in the original to a large-scale action film series with serious messages about politics and society as a whole. And before the release of “The Forever Purge,” last week, it seemed as if filmmaker James DeMonaco was done with ‘Purge’ films, having put an ending on the franchise. Well, maybe that’s not the case, after all.