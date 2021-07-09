Cancel
'Forever Purge' takes franchise to border

Texarkana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2013, budget horror production studio Blumhouse produced "The Purge," a nasty, clever action/horror flick written and directed by James DeMonaco that posited the question: what if all crime was legal for one night? Centering on a wealthy family who attempt to wait out the Purge in their heavily secured home, the film made $89 million on a $3 million budget. Of course there would be more, and the sequels keep making more and more money at the box office.

Entertainment
Immigration
Movies
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Purge' needs to be purged forever

“The Forever Purge” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 43 minutes) Starring: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin and Tenoch Huerta. Rated: R (Strong violence, gore and profanity) Movie Review: “The Forever Purge” is an exaggerated fictional continuation of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. It is...
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: 'The Forever Purge' plays out like a bad TV movie

When the first film in the Purge franchise released in 2013, there was, across the board and inter web, a poor response from critics. It was called a lot of names, but despite the naysayers, "The Purge" ended up pulling nearly $90 million in box office revenue. It was made for a mere $3 million.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Forever Purge: What Fans Are Saying About The Latest Purge Movie

Over the years, The Purge has established itself as a horror franchise we can expect to see come back again and again to the big screen. But the series centering on a single day set aside for violence and chaos has been met with varying degrees of quality. The latest entry The Forever Purge is the fifth movie from the series and following its release over the weekend, fans have a lot of thoughts about the new angle the franchise took with this summer release.
MoviesSignalsAZ

REEL Film Nerds Episode #228: “The Forever Purge”

Are you ready to purge? Welcome kiddos to Reel Film Nerds Episode #228: The Forever Purge starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, and Josh Lucas. Not purgy topics include the Yarnell 19, Top Gun: Maverick (yes again), and racism. Did you like the other purge movies up to this...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Purge’ Creator Has An Idea For A Sixth Film & Wants Frank Grillo To Return To The Franchise

Blumhouse horror franchises (mostly) seem to be keen on mixing things up with subsequent films, often changing casts, settings, and stories. This is probably best seen in “The Purge” franchise, which has morphed from a home invasion thriller in the original to a large-scale action film series with serious messages about politics and society as a whole. And before the release of “The Forever Purge,” last week, it seemed as if filmmaker James DeMonaco was done with ‘Purge’ films, having put an ending on the franchise. Well, maybe that’s not the case, after all.
Movieshsuoracle.com

“The Forever Purge” clumsily brings a famous horror franchise to a close

“The Purge” franchise will likely go down in history as one of the largest missed opportunities in the world of film. With each entry, the series consistently falls halfway between meaningless blockbuster and cinematic art. The films are a strange algamanation of violent thrills and political commentary that never seems to land quite correctly.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

The Forever Purge, review: this satire on Trumpian mobs is neither subtle nor smart

Horror franchises are rarely subtle, and the fifth instalment in the dystopian Purge saga lands with all the understatement of a cudgel across the back of the head. Shredded sinews, crushed skulls and oozing exit wounds abound in The Forever Purge. A visceral rip-roarer, it plays out like Max Mad crossed with The Walking Dead – but amid the spurting jugulars and the gunsmoke, director Everardo Valerio Gout chucks in barrel-loads of idealism.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

REVIEW: The Forever Purge

The Purge franchise has been increasingly popular since its first film, simply titled The Purge, released in 2013. Since then, four more films have been added to the series, including the most recent addition, The Forever Purge. The Synopsis. Following the events of The Purge: Election Year (2016), The Forever...
Columbus, GAwrbl.com

The Screen Scene: Black Widow and The Forever Purge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Last year the global pandemic closed movie theaters across the nation and eliminated the summer blockbuster season. Now that vaccinations have been rolled out, theaters are re-opening and trying to get back on their financial feet. Over the past fifteen months, movie fans have grown accustomed to watching their favorite films from their sofas, so film distributors have unleashed their not-so-secret weapon: sequels.
MoviesCollider

Josh Lucas on ‘The Forever Purge' and Playing the Younger Version of Kevin Costner on ‘Yellowstone’

Directed by Everardo Gout (Days of Grace) and written by James DeMonaco (the creator of The Purge franchise), the latest installment The Forever Purge shows what can happen when one night of mayhem and murder is no longer enough. When a rogue group of masked purgers decides not to end the annual Purge at daybreak and instead shows up on a Texas ranch, the family there, along with a Mexican couple, find themselves having to band together and fight back, if they have any chance at survival. The film stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton.
MoviesCollider

'The Forever Purge' Was Supposed to Be the Final 'Purge' Movie; James DeMonaco Reveals Why He Changed His Mind

Directed by Everardo Gout (Days of Grace) and written by James DeMonaco (the creator of The Purge franchise), the latest installment The Forever Purge shows what can happen when one night of mayhem and murder is no longer enough. When a rogue group of masked purgers decides not to end the annual Purge at daybreak and instead shows up on a Texas ranch, the family there, along with a Mexican couple, find themselves having to band together and fight back, if they have any chance at survival. The film stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton.
MoviesRepublic

‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1

“Black Widow” ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad. LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the stars of Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” defied expectations and won the box office this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” grossed $31.7 million in North America, while “Black Widow” took in $26.3 million.
JapanTexarkana Gazette

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, July 14, the 195th day of 2021. There are 170 days left in the year. On July 14, 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government. On this date:. In 1789, in...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Evil Dead Rise’: Fresh Plot Details Take the Franchise to LA and Mia Challis Joins the Cast

Filming is now halfway complete on Lee Cronin‘s (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise, and today brings some late-in-the-game casting news from Deadline. The site reports that Mia Challis (“Clickbait”) has signed on to play a character named Jessica, described as “an 18 year old girl, who is obsessed with fashion and Instagram. Jessica loves to be the center of attention, although she is smarter than she lets on.”

