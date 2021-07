No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a house in Endwell early in the morning of July 18. Broome County Emergency Services officials say firefighters ere called to a home at 228 Hastings Avenue at around 1:34 a.m. Sunday, July 18. Firefighters were on the scene for close to three hours. Crews from Endwell and supporting departments were able to return to their fire stations after 3 a.m.