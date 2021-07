BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect in Broomfield. Police responded to the robbery around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank located at the corner of Wadsworth Parkway and West Midway Boulevard. (credit: FBI Denver) (credit: FBI Denver) The suspect is described as a white man who is over 6 feet tall wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a dark face mask, beanie hat, and sunglasses. FBI agents ask the public to be on the lookout for anyone who matches the description or may have...