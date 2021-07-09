Tom Madsen Airport Will Soon Welcome A New Pair Of Wings To Its Runway

Ravn Alaska announced this week that it's upgrading its fleet to offer nonstop flights between Anchorage and Unalaska. The regional airline's DeHavilland Dash 8-300 aircraft isn't much different from the current 100 series that seat around 30 passengers and fly between Anchorage and Unalaska daily, according to Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney. The new model has a larger fuel tank and can seat about 50 passengers. Most importantly, though, McKinney says it has longer range.