Dunn County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dunn by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN DUNN...SOUTHEASTERN MCKENZIE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES At 748 PM CDT/648 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Mandaree to near Little Missouri State Park to 10 miles east of Grassy Butte, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Killdeer around 710 PM MDT. Dunn Center around 720 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Oakdale, Skunk Creek Bay Recreation Area and Pouch Point Recreation Area. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

