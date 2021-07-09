Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ATKINSON AND NORTHWESTERN CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT * At 850 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willacoochee, moving east at 25 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Homerville, Pearson, Willacoochee, Cogdell and Axson.