Dallas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Denton by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC113-121-100745- /O.CON.KFWD.FL.W.0116.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CART2.1.ER.210628T2057Z.210702T2330Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 840 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 8.2 feet. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding will occur upstream from the gage, near the city golf course. Target Area: Dallas; Denton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton affecting Denton and Dallas Counties.

alerts.weather.gov

City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Denton County, TX
#Trinity River#Cars#Extreme Weather#Txc113 121
