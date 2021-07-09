Special Weather Statement issued for Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rutherford; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RUTHERFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Smyrna, or 9 miles northwest of Murfreesboro, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Walterhill, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park and Lascassas. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 between mile markers 64 and 78. Interstate 840 between mile markers 51 and 64.