Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutherford County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rutherford; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RUTHERFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Smyrna, or 9 miles northwest of Murfreesboro, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Walterhill, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park and Lascassas. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 between mile markers 64 and 78. Interstate 840 between mile markers 51 and 64.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Lascassas, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
City
Rutherford, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy