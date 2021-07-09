Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; McKenzie The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota Northeastern Billings County in southwestern North Dakota South central McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Grassy Butte, or 23 miles west of Killdeer, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Dunn, northeastern Billings and south central McKenzie Counties, including the following locations... Fairfield. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH