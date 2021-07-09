Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Any wind damage, please report to local law enoforement and stay away from any downed powerlines. Target Area: Essex; Franklin The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Franklin County in northern New York Essex County in northern New York * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 849 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tahawus, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Moriah, Willsboro, Westport, Elizabethtown, Keene, Minerva, Newcomb, Port Henry, Mount Marcy, Schroon Lake, Crown Point Center, Keene Valley, North Elba, Lewis, North Hudson, Olmstedville, Schroon Falls, Grass Island, Mount Van Hoevenberg and Mineville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minerva, NY
City
Crown Point, NY
City
Port Henry, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Schroon Lake, NY
City
North Hudson, NY
County
Essex County, NY
County
Franklin County, NY
City
Franklin, NY
City
Elizabethtown, NY
City
Moriah, NY
City
Essex, NY
City
Keene Valley, NY
City
Westport, NY
City
Newcomb, NY
City
North Elba, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Crown Point Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy