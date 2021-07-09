Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Any wind damage, please report to local law enoforement and stay away from any downed powerlines. Target Area: Essex; Franklin The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Franklin County in northern New York Essex County in northern New York * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 849 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tahawus, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Moriah, Willsboro, Westport, Elizabethtown, Keene, Minerva, Newcomb, Port Henry, Mount Marcy, Schroon Lake, Crown Point Center, Keene Valley, North Elba, Lewis, North Hudson, Olmstedville, Schroon Falls, Grass Island, Mount Van Hoevenberg and Mineville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH