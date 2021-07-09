Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles City, Henrico, James City, King William, New Kent by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charles City; Henrico; James City; King William; New Kent; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Henrico County in central Virginia Charles City County in east central Virginia Southeastern King William County in east central Virginia New Kent County in east central Virginia Northeastern Prince George County in south central Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 AM EDT Friday. * At 849 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Kent, Charles City, Roxbury, Talleysville, Adkins Store, Ruthville, Providence Forge, Holdcroft, Rustic, Garysville, Jordans Point, Burrowsville, Roaches Corner, Sandybottom, Mountcastle, New Hope, Colonial Downs, Barnetts, New Kent Airport and Browns Corner. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0