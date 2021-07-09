Council votes to amend mobile food truck ordinance

Amendment creates a new category of food truck permits to allow food truck parks

On July 8, 2021, the Round Rock City Council approved an amendment to the City’s mobile food establishments ordinance, allowing for food truck parks.

Mobile food establishments, also referred to as food trucks, were first allowed by code in 2015. The original ordinance provided for “long-term” permits to allow food trucks to locate in conjunction with certain primary uses; however, trucks could not stay overnight when visible from public rights-of-way except on weekends and holidays. In 2019, “short-term” permits were introduced to allow food trucks for events. Recently, the City’s Planning and Zoning Department has received inquiries for food truck parks.

The amendment creates a new category of food truck permits to allow food truck parks. As with other types of mobile food establishments currently in the code, permits are issued to the owner of a site. Land uses where a food truck park may be located include public and private education facilities, corporate office campuses, business/industrial parks and municipal parks and recreation facilities. Because the food trucks may remain on site at all times, access to public restrooms and hand washing facilities are required when the park is open for business. A building permit will be required for any permanent structures associated with the park, such as shade structures, and a post-and-panel sign for the park area meeting the requirements of the sign code may be installed with a sign permit. A mobile food park manager must also be designated for the property on the permit application and posted on-site with contact information.

Additional amendments were made to the mobile food establishment section, including:

Addition of homeowners association-owned common areas as a land use allowing short-term and long-term mobile food establishment permits.

Clarification of other permits and inspections required and penalties for not seeking the required fire permit/inspection.

The amendment allows the City’s Zoning Administrator to revoke a permit for one year if the permit holder hosts a mobile food establishment without proper permits three times within a 12-month period.

For more information, including a redlined version of the previous ordinance, visit the City’s Round Rock Replay agenda center.