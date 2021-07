LeBron James has the ability to turn teams into contenders and that's exactly what he did with the Los Angeles Lakers. When he signed with the team in 2018, the Lakers were in a bad place as they were filled to the brim with rookies who hadn't figured it out yet. In his first season with the squad, they missed the playoffs due to injuries. The following season, LeBron and Anthony Davis led the team to its first title since 2010, and it left fans hoping that LeBron would retire in the purple and gold.