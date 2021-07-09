Lots of Fun Ways to Support New England Children in Need During the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Race Weekend
NASCAR race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) is all about fast cars and passionate fans, but it’s also about New England race fans coming together to support kids in need throughout the region. The New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCCNH), the official charity of NHMS, has lots of fun ways for fans to make race weekend memories while also making a difference.speedwaydigest.com
