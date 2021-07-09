Lots of Fun Ways to Support New England Children in Need During the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Race Weekend

It probably is safe to say Kyle Busch is over the New Hampshire Motor Speedway experience — for now, anyway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lasted just nine laps after starting on the pole in Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 in Loudon, N.H. Busch spun out and suffered day-ending damage on Lap 6, which saw the “Magic Mile” drenched in a heavy downpour that led to much discussion during and after the race.