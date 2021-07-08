Cancel
Pfizer making THIRD booster Covid shot targeting infectious Delta variant to be taken 6-12 months after full vaccination

By M.L. Nestel
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2x6g_0arZDraJ00

PFIZER is preparing a third booster Covid shot to take on the deadly Delta variant, the company revealed Thursday.

The pharma corporation is seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for another jab to be administered six-to-twelve months after full vaccination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XTrS_0arZDraJ00
Pfizer is seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for a third jab to be administered six-to-twelve months after full vaccination Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRst7_0arZDraJ00
The effort is relying on preliminary data that suggests a third jab increases antibody levels five-to-10 fold Credit: AFP

Preliminary data culled from the company's own booster study shows that antibody levels leap - five-to-10-fold after being inoculated with a third dose compared to just a second dose vaccine regimen, Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told Bloomberg.

“There is a lot of fear and concern” about variants, Dolsten said, citing data from both Israel and Britain on the vaccine’s effectiveness over time. “We are confident that such a boost will be highly effective against the delta variant.”

He added more studies are underway and will press forward in August to increase the pool of subjects tested to determine that a third shot is necessary.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, which collaborated to develop the vaccine are reportedly tweaking it to be more aggressive in its defense against the Delta variant that was first detected in India has not gone on to buck the Kent variant and dominate the US surge of cases as it has in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uez8r_0arZDraJ00
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, which collaborated to develop the vaccine are reportedly tweaking it to be more aggressive in its defense against Covid-19 and its deadly variants Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udo5H_0arZDraJ00
Just this week, data out of Israel suggested the Pfizer vaccine proved less effective at inhibiting people from catching the Delta variant Credit: Rex

Fully vaccinated people aren’t immune from catching Covid, but they have a better means of resisting catching the disease caused by the Delta variant.

Those who only received one dose of the jab have a 33 percent protection against Delta - but the risk of coming down with a severe disease that would require hospitalization is much lower.

For the many who have not been vaccinated - the large majority of under 30s - they have zero immunity against it.

The biggest factor at play is that the antibodies protect for only so long and can wear down in strength over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPLnJ_0arZDraJ00
Antibodies in the vaccinations wear down over time Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JnIZ_0arZDraJ00
Some experts warn convincing people to get another dose may prove difficult since many haven't received their first vaccination Credit: Reuters

That’s why more research is being performed to predict a timeframe -- likely within a six to 12-month span - if and possibly when more jabs may be needed.

Just this week, data out of Israel suggested the Pfizer vaccine proved less effective at inhibiting people from catching the Delta variant.

The jab’s potency in thwarting cases of Delta and symptomatic disease dropped to 64 percent, as of June 6, according to the study.

But the vaccine remains an impressive 93 percent effective at preventing serious illness or hospitalizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZLhH_0arZDraJ00
The Pfizer vaccine remains 93 percent effective at preventing serious Covid-19 illness or hospitalizations Credit: Rex

The study’s findings were released by Israel's Health Ministry after an uptick in infections mirrored the country loosening its Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

Still, experts say the central aims of the vaccines are not only to fend off from catching the disease but to limit the level of sickness and hospital trips.

“The vaccines were designed to keep us out of the hospital,” Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center vaccine expert told the Associated Press.

The undertaking to get people vaccinated for yet another time in the coming months may prove formidable.

Schaffner admitted it would be “a huge effort while we are at the moment striving to get people the first dose.”

New York City, NY
The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain's largest newspaper and a member of the UK's press regulator, IPSO.

