Madison, WI

MPD: Woman arrested in connection with shooting at James Madison Park

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison police have taken a woman into custody after a man was shot in the arm at James Madison Park on Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the area of East Gorham and North Blount streets shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a person who suffered a gunshot wound. Officials arrived and found the 36-year-old victim, who was brought to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

