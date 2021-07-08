Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Opens Friday

Compressed Landscapes is a series of websites designed by Dutch artist Jan Robert Leegte currently on display at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. The websites show the results of the calculations of an algorithm scripted by Leegte which scans online photography databases and that randomly selects images with queries like “mountains,” “forests, or “sunsets.” Having found an image, the algorithm then compresses the file to create a raw computational impression of a delocalized landscape. The resulting low resolution images generated by this process are beautiful in a way that challenges preconceptions regarding what makes a digital picture enjoyable. The blocky squares of colors that make the pictures look raw, untamed, when displayed on a perfectly clean smooth digital screen in a way reminds me of the thick brushwork present in Vincent van Gogh’s late paintings.