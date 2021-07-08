Cancel
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Opens Friday

By Jeramey Jannene
Urban Milwaukee
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Friday, you can stand inside Vincent van Gogh‘s iconic “The Starry Night” painting. Beyond Van Gogh, an immersive art exhibit, has taken over the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. The ticketed experience features more than 300 projected works by the prolific Dutch painter. Guests walk through a history...

