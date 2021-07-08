Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon unemployment wait times more than double benchmarks

By Tim Gruver
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Oregon Employment Department is falling short of its goal to reduce wait times that remain more than double what it promised. The OED set out to answer 80% of calls in 15 minutes and resolve 90% of online requests for help in a week by June 30. OED Director David Gerstenfeld said this week that callers spend an average of 34 minutes on hold and often wait as long as two weeks for responses to online messages. That's too long for most jobless Oregonians waiting on help.

