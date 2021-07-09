Cancel
Chicago, IL

Courts: Man killed 1, wounded 2, in South Austin after plea to stop shooting gun on July 4

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — New details have emerged after a Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting one woman and wounding two men in South Austin on Independence Day. Calvin Gonnigan, 34, allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Janina Ford and wounded two men at a gathering on July 4 after being asked to stop firing a gun into the air while children played, according to prosecutors as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Two men shot dead in parking lot at gas station in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. About 3:10 p.m., the men, 20 and 33-years-old, were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue, when a dark colored vehicle pulled up to them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Chicago concealed carry holder shoots gunman who killed 1, injured 2 others, police say

A concealed carry holder shot a gunman who police say opened fire at Fourth of July partygoers in the Chicago area over the weekend, killing a woman and injuring two others. The suspect, Calvin Gonnigan, 34, is in police custody. Police say he shot at a group in Austin around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, striking 45-year-old Janina Ford in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chicago man charged with shooting three undercover officers

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors charged a Chicago man for shooting into an unmarked law enforcement vehicle on Wednesday, injuring three undercover personnel. The suspect reportedly told authorities he opened fire early Wednesday because he thought they were “opps” — or rival street gang members — surveilling a neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Sun-Times.
Man shot woman after cousin asked him to: prosecutors

When Bryan Tart’s cousin told him to shoot the woman she had been fighting with at a party in Gresham, he didn’t hesitate, Cook County prosecutors said Friday. As the fight between Rodjzae Funches-Heard and Tiara Lloyd turned physical on Oct. 18, multiple witnesses allegedly heard Lloyd shout “Shoot that b----.”
Man charged with killing weed dealer in Brainerd

A man was ordered held on $2 million cash bond Thursday for allegedly killing a weed dealer who owed him a half pound of marijuana. Cortez McGary told detectives he shot 32-year-old Lesean Long in self-defense after Long lifted up his shirt and exposed a small handgun in his waistband as they talked outside Long’s girlfriend’s Brainerd home on Feb. 28, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney James Murphy said.

