Courts: Man killed 1, wounded 2, in South Austin after plea to stop shooting gun on July 4
CHICAGO — New details have emerged after a Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting one woman and wounding two men in South Austin on Independence Day. Calvin Gonnigan, 34, allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Janina Ford and wounded two men at a gathering on July 4 after being asked to stop firing a gun into the air while children played, according to prosecutors as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.wgntv.com
