10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kelsi Taylor

Kanye West, after the photos in which he is with Irina Shayk who would begin dating a few weeks ago, decided to cancel his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from his social contacts. The rapper, in fact, no longer follows his ex-wife on Instagram and the decision would have been made after listening to the words that the queen of social media said during the last episode of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kardashian, during the grand finale, indulged in a series of confessions about her ex-husband talking to her mother Kris. “I never thought I was alone. I always believed it was okay for me to have a husband residing in other states. I could just have my children, and follow Kanye in his race. I thought so until I was forty years old. Then, I crossed the threshold of the -anta, and I realized that no, I would not want a husband residing in a state other than my own., Kardashian said, admitting that she often felt alone.