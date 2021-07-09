Cancel
Marshall, TX

MEDCO partners with ETBU for Great Commission Center

By From Staff Reports
Marshall News Messenger
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Texas Baptist University continues to make significant investments in the Marshall community including its newest edition, The Great Commission Center. The Great Commission Center requires a capital investment of over $8 million. Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) is contributing $250,000 to help with the completion of the project and take advantage of a $1.5 million challenge grant to double its contribution’s weight.

