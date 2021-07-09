MEDCO partners with ETBU for Great Commission Center
East Texas Baptist University continues to make significant investments in the Marshall community including its newest edition, The Great Commission Center. The Great Commission Center requires a capital investment of over $8 million. Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) is contributing $250,000 to help with the completion of the project and take advantage of a $1.5 million challenge grant to double its contribution’s weight.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
