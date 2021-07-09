Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Firestone, CO

Firestone Board of Trustees plans to fix issues within the police department

By Morgan McKenzie
The Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of changes are underway at the Firestone Police Department following a report detailing deficiencies at the department. The Firestone Board of Trustees conducted a special meeting June 30 to discuss progress on the changes, which include submitting sexual assault evidence in compliance with state law, conducting leadership training for supervisors and complying with laws regarding the release of firearms.

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Firestone, CO
Firestone, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Town#The Board Of Trustees#Campbell#Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy