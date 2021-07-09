Firestone Board of Trustees plans to fix issues within the police department
A number of changes are underway at the Firestone Police Department following a report detailing deficiencies at the department. The Firestone Board of Trustees conducted a special meeting June 30 to discuss progress on the changes, which include submitting sexual assault evidence in compliance with state law, conducting leadership training for supervisors and complying with laws regarding the release of firearms.www.greeleytribune.com
