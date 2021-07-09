Cancel
Maria Taylor reportedly receives latest mega proposal from ESPN as she weighs other offers

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN host and sideline reporter Maria Taylor is in the middle of spirited, and somewhat public, contract talks with ESPN amid an internal issue with executives and fellow NBA host Rachel Nichols following private and insensitive comments from Nichols about Taylor. Taylor reported has received an offer of $3 million...

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
College Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentchatsports.com

ESPN's Maria Taylor on Recent Controversy: 'Remember to Lift as You Climb'

ESPN's Maria Taylor took to social media on Wednesday and appeared to address the recent news surrounding herself and ESPN colleague Rachel Nichols. "During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down," Taylor wrote in a post shared on Twitter and Instagram. "I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING."
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

NBC is set to produce Amazon's Thursday Night Football games with an eye towards having the team of Al Michaels, Peyton Manning and Maria Taylor

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports that if all goes as planned, NBC would produce Amazon's Thursday Night Football package starting in 2022 with longtime Sunday Night Football producer Fred Gaudelli. Since Gaudelli has worked with Al Michaels on NBC's Sunday Night Football and ABC's Monday Night Football, Michaels would be enlisted to move over to Thursday Night Football. That would clear the way for Mike Tirico at Sunday Night Football. NBC is hoping to team Michaels with Peyton Manning, the most-wanted man in NFL broadcasting. Meanwhile, NBC remains in talks with Taylor, who could end up hosting Football Night in America and covering the Tokyo Olympics for NBC Sports. Taylor is still working the NBA Finals for ESPN, which is still in negotiations with her. But her contract expires on July 20, the day of Game 6.
NFLPopculture

ESPN's Maria Taylor Reportedly Close to Signing Deal With Rival Network

One of ESPN's top personalities could be leaving the network very soon. According to Front Office Sports and the New York Post, Maria Taylor is close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. This comes as her contract with ESPN is close to expiring, but the four-letter network is working with her to get a new contract done.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Is Maria Taylor leaving ESPN?

ESPN host Maria Taylor made highlights in early July after being involved in a "racial" scandal with co-worker Rachel Nichols. The controversy between Taylor and Nichols was made public in a New York Times article, which resulted in Nichols' public apology to Taylor during her ESPN show The Jump. Is...
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

ESPN, Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor all look bad in this drama

It is hard to figure out who looks the worst in the whole ESPN-Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor drama, but let’s give it a whirl. It starts with ESPN management. The Nichols comments — taped illegally or not — were known for a year throughout the top executive ranks. It was an open wound.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Rachel Nichols apologizes to Maria Taylor on ESPN after video comments, removed from NBA Finals role

ESPN host Rachel Nichols issued an apology to colleague Maria Taylor on Monday, following earlier comments about Taylor that surfaced over the weekend. The New York Times published a report Sunday on a conversation Nichols had with PR advisor Adam Mendelsohn in July 2020. A leaked audio clip revealed Nichols complaining about Taylor hosting ESPN’s NBA Finals coverage, insinuating the decision was not based on merit, but in part because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.” Taylor, who is Black, served as ESPN’s host of the 2020 NBA Finals.
NBAfoxwilmington.com

ESPN’s $3 million offer to Maria Taylor may not let her finish NBA Finals

After her private and insensitive comments were made public, ESPN’s Rachel Nichols was dropped from the sidelines to start the NBA Finals broadcast. Now it is unclear whether host Maria Taylor will finish the league’s marquee event. This is despite a lucrative contract offer. Though it isn’t “Stephen A Smith...
BasketballYardbarker

ESPN's Rachel Nichols addresses Maria Taylor leaked audio controversy

Rachel Nichols became one of the biggest stories of the sports world on the Fourth of July when an audio clip of her talking about fellow ESPN employee Maria Taylor was leaked. Nichols addressed the controversy on live television. Nichols spoke about the New York Times story briefly during Monday’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Maria Taylor close to deal with NBC Sports but looking for ESPN to raise offer?

Maria Taylor’s contract negotiations with ESPN have been a major topic over the last few weeks, and there is a new twist in the story. Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported Wednesday that Taylor was in negotiations with NBC Sports. He quoted a source saying that the deal was at the “half-yard line,” but that the talks could fall apart. The source also said ESPN could raise its offer.
FootballPosted by
Primetimer

Maria Taylor is reportedly nearing a deal to leave ESPN for NBC Sports, possibly hosting Football Night in America

With Taylor's ESPN contract up next week amid a diversity controversy involving colleague Rachel Nichols, Taylor could be moving to NBC Sports, according to Front Office Sports. With her experience on College Gameday, Taylor could succeed current Football Night in America host Mike Tirico when he transitions to replacing Al Michaels in the Sunday Night Football booth. Taylor could also work on NBC’s broadcasts of Notre Dame football and serve as an Olympic correspondent. “The deal’s at the half-yard line. But that can still be a long way in contract negotiations,” a source tells Front Office Sports. Taylor leaving would be another blow to ESPN, which has seen a lot of Black talent exit in recent years amid complaints over lack of diversity in the network's leadership. Taylor was reportedly offered $3 million a year -- triple her current salary -- to renew her contract.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rachel Nichols' leaked phone call disparaging Maria Taylor roils ESPN

Last week, the New York Post reported that Taylor and ESPN were headed for a possible divorce over a dispute over "Stephen A. Smith money." That story may have been planted by ESPN to distract people from the real story: As The New York Times' Kevin Draper reported on Sunday, Nichols said in a private phone call a year ago this month with LeBron James' representatives that she believed her ESPN bosses were advancing Taylor at her expense. “I just want them to go somewhere else — it’s in my contract, by the way; this job is in my contract in writing,” Nichols said, referring to hosting coverage during the NBA finals a few minutes after saying ESPN was “feeling pressure” about racial diversity. "Unbeknown to Nichols, her video camera (in her hotel room) was on, and the call was being recorded to a server at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.," reports Draper. "It is not clear why her camera was on, but most people at ESPN believe that Nichols, using new technology during a pandemic, did not turn it off properly. It was effectively the remote pandemic version of a hot mic incident. Dozens of ESPN employees have access to the company’s video servers as part of their normal work flow. At least one of these people watched the video on the server, recorded it on a cellphone and shared it with others. Soon, more copies of the conversation were spreading around ESPN, and within hours it reached ESPN executives..." The tape revelation led to Taylor to host NBA Countdown with the stipulation that Nichols not appear on the show. "In Taylor’s view, according to six people who have spoken to her, ESPN executives agreed to the stipulation but violated it almost immediately by allowing Nichols to make short appearances without interacting with Taylor," reports Draper. "ESPN declined to comment about the arrangement." Meanwhile, Draper reports that ESPN’s decision not to punish Nichols was still an “active source of pain” and discussion among co-workers. On Monday, Nichols apologized on ESPN's The Jump after telling The Times that Taylor has refused her texts and phone calls. Taylor declined to comment for the Times' article. Taylor's contract is expected to expire around July 20, according to The New York Post. Because of the pandemic, this year's NBA Finals could end with Game 7 on July 22. Meanwhile, Draper tweeted this morning: "The NBA Finals begin in less than 12 hours and ESPN has not yet announced their commentating and hosting teams, which is unusual."
SportsNew York Post

NBC trying to poach Maria Taylor from ESPN in time for Olympics

NBC is trying to sign ESPN’s Maria Taylor so she can be part of its Olympic coverage that begins in a little more than a week on July 23, The Post has learned. Taylor is hosting the NBA Finals for ESPN, but her contract runs out on July 20. Game 6 is Tuesday, July 20, while a potential Game 7 is scheduled for next Thursday, July 22.
Sportschatsports.com

Report: NBC Nearing Deal With ESPN's Maria Taylor for Olympics Coverage

With the start of the Tokyo Games less than two weeks away, NBC is reportedly close to adding a marquee talent to its event coverage. The network is attempting to sign ESPN's Maria Taylor, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Taylor, who currently is leading ESPN's coverage of the NBA Finals, has a contract with the network that reportedly expires on July 20, three days before the start of the Olympics.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Rachel Nichols Apologizes To Fellow ESPN Co Worker Maria Taylor On Latest Episode Of “The Jump”

Rachel Nichols opened Monday’s episode of “The Jump” by offering up an official apology to her fellow ESPN co worker, Maria Taylor. The apology stems from a New York Times report highlighted ESPN’s attempts to calm a year’s worth of animosity between the two that touched on racial issues and at one point caused several prominent ESPN personalities to take sides.

