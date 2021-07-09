Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Flat £273 fee for probate to avert a £6k 'death tax': Plan for a levy that would hit grieving families with huge bills gets replaced with proposals for flat payment

By David Barrett Home Affairs Correspondent
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Plans for a ‘death tax’ that would have hit grieving families with bills of up to £6,000 have been replaced with proposals for a flat fee.

Probate charges for individual executors will increase from current fees of £215 to £273, a 27 per cent jump.

Professional users of the probate system, such as solicitors, will see fees rise 76 per cent from £155 to the new flat rate.

It comes after the Government dropped controversial plans that would have seen 280,000 families a year pay on a ‘sliding scale’ tied to the value of the deceased’s estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0BFS_0arZBwvW00
Probate charges for individual executors will increase from current fees of £215 to £273, a 27 per cent jump [File photo]

The Daily Mail highlighted at the time how it would have left 56,000 families facing bills of £2,500 to £6,000 to secure probate – the term given to the legal right to a dead person’s property, money and possessions.

Estates valued at £5,000 or less will continue to be exempt from the new fee, due to be introduced early next year.

Ministers say higher charges are needed because the system currently runs at a loss.

Publishing a consultation paper yesterday, courts minister Chris Philp said: ‘This is a far more modest increase than previous proposals and directly tied to the cost of providing the service. It is also markedly different to the Government’s previous proposals to raise income from probate fees.

‘I hope it is clear that this Government has listened to the previous concerns of stakeholders, and has proposed a fair and proportionate approach to funding an important service, whilst reducing the burden on the taxpayer.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dntXi_0arZBwvW00
Professional users of the probate system, such as solicitors, will see fees rise 76 per cent from £155 to the new flat rate [File photo]

The Ministry of Justice estimates it will raise between £23million and £25million a year in extra fees, making the service self-sufficient.

A ministry spokesman said: ‘Every penny from these fees will go towards the cost of processing applications – meaning taxpayers will no longer be forced to subsidise them.’ According to the paper, the family jurisdiction of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, of which the probate system is part, runs at an £85million a year deficit.

Plans for a sliding scale of probate fees published three years ago predicted many executors would have to get a loan to cover the higher charges. They were dropped in 2019 after an outcry.

Consultation on the new charges will be open until September 23.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Philp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probate#Bills#Government#The Daily Mail#The Ministry Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Erwin, TNerwinrecord.net

Proposed Erwin budget would not hike tax rate

The Town of Erwin moved one step closer to approving its 2021-22 budget on Monday evening. The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first reading of the 2021-22 budget during the BMA meeting on Monday, July 12. “The general fund has cash receipts of $6,086,174,” Town of Erwin...
Springfield, OHwyso.org

Child Tax Credit Payments Hit Bank Accounts

When $500 hit Toni Sterling’s bank account this week, she was excited and surprised. The Springfield stay-at-home parent knew she would be getting the advance child tax credit payments for her son and nephew, but she thought she would have to wait for it to come in the mail. The whole family went out to eat at an Italian restaurant.
TrafficMirror

Fee per mile might replace gas tax

A state commission’s recipe for revamping transportation funding includes eliminating the gasoline tax while increasing vehicle registration and rental fees and adding new ones like taxes for package delivery, miles driven, and Uber and Lyft rides. The 42-member Transportation Revenue Options Commission reviewed the proposed changes Wednesday that will be...
Income TaxThe Independent

No 10 fails to deny reports of National Insurance hike to pay for social care

Downing Street has not denied that National Insurance contributions could be increased to fund a new social care plan, in a move that would break a Conservative manifesto pledge. Boris Johnson is reportedly considering plans to raise National Insurance payments by one percentage point for employers and employees to raise...
Cornelius, NCcorneliustoday.com

Property taxes flat for FY 22, but likely not beyond

July 15. By Dave Vieser. In past years, the adoption of the Cornelius town budget has been a lively event. For example, in 2018, budget hearings were emotional, dominated by demands for salary increases for firefighters. Not so this year, despite the unknown ramifications caused by the pandemic. Elected officials...
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Towns not worried about flat tax anymore

When the flat income tax proposal first made its way around the state legislature, projections of its impact on the budgets of cities and towns in Graham and Greenlee counties were dire, with town managers saying tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars would be stripped from city and town budgets in the two counties. Now, they aren’t feeling the same impending dread that they did before.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Advantages of flat tax

Over the last 55 years I have paid approximately 9-11% of my gross income in taxes. A flat 9% income tax would be fair to me. No deduction for anything. All the time spent by accountants would be reduced. Bush 41 spoke to a CPA meeting of several thousand, and when a flat tax was mentioned, there was not one against it. That is the most fair tax I can imagine. Those 25 you mention would pay much more.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Posted by
The Savage Diary

Maricopa Co. officials' response to Auditors request for routers for ballot audit

In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors workingGetty images. As the contentious ballot audit of Maricopa County, Arizona's 2020 election results draws nearer to a finish, audit officials still haven't had access to the requested computer equipment that the auditors believe is essential to see to a complete review of the county's records.
Small Businessyourmoney.com

Subscription traps banned under plans to stop Brits being ripped off

Christmas savings clubs will also be subject to tougher rules. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the new regime will give the public confidence “they’re getting a good deal”. Under the plans, businesses offering subscriptions will have to make it clear exactly what customers are signing up for and let them...
U.S. PoliticsTravel Weekly

High Court backs government after MAG traffic light case

The High Court has backed the government after it faced an industry legal challenge led by Manchester Airports Group arguing for the government to publish the data behind decisions on the traffic light status of destinations. Judges ruled that the interested parties, including Ryanair, BA parent IAG, Virgin Atlantic, Tui...
LawPosted by
newschain

More subpostmasters in bid to clear names at Court of Appeal

More former subpostmasters convicted of offences relating to the Post Office Horizon scandal will go to the Court of Appeal in a bid to clear their names. In April, 39 former subpostmasters who were convicted and even jailed for theft, fraud and false accounting had their names cleared – some after fighting for nearly 20 years.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Unemployed woman, 32, on Centrelink benefits steals $350,000 in bushfire and Covid relief payments by pretending her house burnt down - robbing cash from in-need Aussies

An unemployed woman on Centrelink used stolen and fake identity documents to scam $350,000 in bushfire and Covid relief payments, leaving some vulnerable Australians unable to make legitimate claims. Ellen Louise Howard, 32, pleaded guilty to a litany of fraud offences when she fronted Cessnock Local Court in the Hunter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy