Novato, CA

The Man with the Monster Heart

By NorthBay biz Staff
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick could pound the table with the best of them, but he had a monster heart, a trait not seen often enough in the business world. One of my fondest memories of Rick Revetria was sitting on his front steps one Halloween evening in Novato. The neighborhood filled with scary houses, each more elaborate than the next. Waves of costumed children crowded the sidewalks collecting sweets that definitely weren’t recommended by four out of five dentists.

Sonoma, CA
Novato, CA
