The Man with the Monster Heart

This is the best book I’ve ever read. Better than “War And Peace,” you might ask? Or “The Sun Also Rises” or “Anne of Green Gables”? With books we enjoyed so long ago, it’s difficult to say what meaning they’d hold for us now. We can only judge by what works in the present moment, and I can comfortably say that Susan Wilson’s 12th book, from a canon that includes “The Dog Who Danced” and “One Good Dog,” both landing on the New York Times bestseller list, has every ingredient that goes straight to the reader’s heart.