Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

U.K.’s Online Safety Bill: Not That Safe, After All?

By Edina Harbinja
lawfareblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. government's long-awaited Online Safety Bill was published on May 12, and it follows a series of documents in the past few years that announced reforms in the area of online harms and the regulation of platforms. Its notable predecessors include the Internet Safety Strategy Green Paper and the Online Harms White Paper. In the final version of the bill, the term “harms” has been replaced by “safety” in the title, and the content largely reflects this change in focus.

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Safety#Health And Safety#European Union#Uk#Usher#The U K Parliament#Ofcom#Scope Services#Google#Mms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Related
MarketsForexTV.com

Pound Ticks Down After U.K. GDP Data

At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics has published UK monthly GDP, industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. The pound inched down against its major counterparts after these data. The pound was trading at 151.47 against the yen, 1.3767 against the greenback, 0.8595 against the...
Public HealthWashington Post

What’s a ‘Pingdemic’ and Why Is the U.K. Having One?

July 19 was designated “Freedom Day” in Britain to mark the end of pandemic lockdowns and progress in the country’s Covid-19 vaccination program. But just as Britain relaxes most restrictions, it’s facing a third wave of coronavirus infections as the highly-contagious delta variant spreads across the country. A record number of people who’ve come into contact with an infected person are self-isolating, most of them having been “pinged” by the National Health Service’s contact-tracing app. The “pingdemic,” as it’s been dubbed, has produced huge disruptions for businesses and critical services that threaten to undermine efforts to revive an economy still recovering from its deepest recession in 300 years.
EconomyFudzilla

EU will force data collection on Bitcoin

Proposed changes to EU law would force companies that transfer Bitcoin or other crypto-assets to collect details on the recipient and sender. According to the BBC, the proposals would make crypto-assets more traceable and would help stop money-laundering and the financing of terrorism. The new rules would also prohibit providing...
EconomyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

EU Plans to Restrict Private Crypto Wallets

The European Commission on Tuesday revealed a proposal that would prohibit the use of "anonymous crypto asset wallets" as part of its fight on financial crimes. The proposal would expand EU anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing (AML/CFT) rules to the crypto sector, the commission said, because "only certain categories of crypto-asset service providers" are currently subject to them.
Internetazbigmedia.com

Data protection: 2 tips to stay safe online

The Internet is such a powerful, wonderful tool to help us connect with great people, products and services. However, even the smallest clicks and searches online can be stored by companies who are collecting and selling your data. Companies use this data to target ads from the “demographic” they have pinned you as—a topic that was heavily focused on in the documentary “The Social Dilemma.” According to the Harvard Business Review, data sales have grown to be a $200 billion business.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Journalists could face up to 14 years in prison for stories embarrassing the Government under proposed changes to the Official Secrets Act that would treat them like foreign SPIES

Journalists could face prison sentences of up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the Government under plans to reform the Official Secrets Act. Under a consultation run by Priti Patel's Home Office, which closes later this week, reporters who handle leaked documents would not have a defence if charged under new laws designed to clamp down on foreign agents.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.K.'s health chief tests positive for coronavirus

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for covid-19 weeks after being tapped to lead the government's response to the pandemic and on the cusp of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus "Freedom Day." In a video posted on his Twitter feed, Javid said he was feeling "a bit groggy" Friday...
Gamblingeasyreadernews.com

How To Choose A Safe And Reliable Online Casino?

Choosing a web casino is one of the main stumbling blocks on the gambler’s road to entertaining betting and winning success. The point is that there are so many sites out there, offering so many attractive games, bonuses, and playing conditions, that even if we suggest all these websites are decent and reliable, choosing one at a time for real money playing becomes a hard task.
Economybitcoin.com

EU Proposes Law to 'Ensure Full Traceability' of Crypto Transfers, Ban Anonymous Wallets

The European Commission has proposed legislation to “ensure full traceability of crypto-asset transfers, such as bitcoin,” in order to prevent and detect “their possible use for money laundering or terrorism financing.” Moreover, “anonymous crypto asset wallets will be prohibited.”. New EU Rules Ban Anonymous Crypto Transactions and Wallets. The European...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Sephora Acquiring U.K. Online Prestige Beauty Seller Feelunique

PARIS – It’s a done deal: Sephora is acquiring Feelunique, giving it a strong foothold in the lucrative U.K. beauty market. The news confirms a report published by WWD on July 18. Sephora announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with Palamon Capital Partners and other shareholders to buy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy