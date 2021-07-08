U.K.’s Online Safety Bill: Not That Safe, After All?
The U.K. government's long-awaited Online Safety Bill was published on May 12, and it follows a series of documents in the past few years that announced reforms in the area of online harms and the regulation of platforms. Its notable predecessors include the Internet Safety Strategy Green Paper and the Online Harms White Paper. In the final version of the bill, the term “harms” has been replaced by “safety” in the title, and the content largely reflects this change in focus.www.lawfareblog.com
