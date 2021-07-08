U.K.’s Online Safety Bill: Not That Safe, After All?

July 19 was designated “Freedom Day” in Britain to mark the end of pandemic lockdowns and progress in the country’s Covid-19 vaccination program. But just as Britain relaxes most restrictions, it’s facing a third wave of coronavirus infections as the highly-contagious delta variant spreads across the country. A record number of people who’ve come into contact with an infected person are self-isolating, most of them having been “pinged” by the National Health Service’s contact-tracing app. The “pingdemic,” as it’s been dubbed, has produced huge disruptions for businesses and critical services that threaten to undermine efforts to revive an economy still recovering from its deepest recession in 300 years.