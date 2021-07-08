Bloober Team Has Two Projects In The Works, Both 'Bigger In Scope' Than The Medium
You may have noticed over the past week that codenames for several Bloober Team titles had surfaced via an EU funding website - H20, Black, and Dum Spiro. The developer has now come forward to reveal H20 was in fact Layers of Fear 2, Dum Spiro has been shelved, and the original idea that was reported for Black has also been shelved. Despite that, two major projects are still said to be in the works.www.purexbox.com
