The North Dakota National Guard says about 125 soldiers from a Bismarck-based unit will be sent to the U.S. border with Mexico later this year for an undetermined amount of time. The soldiers from the 957th Engineer Company are expected to begin the deployment this fall. Gov. Doug Burgum’s office says the request was made Department of the Army. Burgum says the soldiers will “support the efforts to secure our border.” The governor’s office says the deployment is being funded by the federal government. Burgum is among a growing list of Republican governors promising to send law enforcement officers to Texas. Republican governors from Arkansas, Florida, Nebraska and Iowa have all committed to sending law enforcement officers for border security.