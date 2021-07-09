Fourth of July Metro ridership reaches highest level since COVID-19 pandemic

Metro took another step past COVID-19 shutdowns and service drop-offs this week with ridership reaching its highest levels since before the pandemic on the Fourth of July. More than 210,000 people rode the Metrorail on Independence Day, the most in a single day since last March before the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a tweet and data from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. This year’s Fourth of July ridership count was more than five times greater than last year’s on the Metrorail, which WMATA estimated to hover around 37,000 passengers.