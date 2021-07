NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fix in North Platte opened in January and held its ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday. The small business serves healthy drinks such as tea and protein shakes. The North Platte chamber was in attendance to support The Fix, which has a great relationship with owners Joslyn Forbes and Traci Hanes. The event finished with one lucky patron winning tickets to see Garth Brooks in Lincoln next month.