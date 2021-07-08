Cancel
Go.Do.Now.

By KATE WILLIAMS
Sonoma Index Tribune
 12 days ago

Nature? Nurture? Or divinely assigned quirks. The origins of our individual foibles is imaginatively sourced in Pixar’s newest feature film, “Soul.” Presented at dusk on the enchanted grounds of Charles Krug Winery, the movie is a delight for youngsters, oldsters, and in-betweeners, too. Bring a blanket and perhaps a low chair and settle onto the lawn; be sure to bring layers against any mid-summer chill. Buy a bottle to share while watching the sunset, then sit back and prepare to be moved by a cartoon. Really.

Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Vintage House Sonoma reopens

Vintage House Senior Center, which closed its doors in March 2020 due to COVID restrictions, fully reopened on Tuesday, July 6. The center has been operating in hybrid-mode since last year, moving many of its classes and programs online or curbside. Limited in-person classes have been ongoing, but July 6 marks the first time in more than 15 months that the community will be allowed inside unrestricted.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Whiting wins international award for Kid Scoop News

Vicki Whiting, the creator of Kid Scoop, was one of 12 recipients of the Global Youth and News Media Prize for the publication’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Being a publication directed toward kids, it sought to explain the chaos of a world-altering event with simple, kid-friendly vocabulary and colorful illustrations.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Valley Forum: A place for everyone at Sonoma Community Center

On a sunny Monday in June, 14 teens arrived at the Sonoma Community Center for their first day of Self-Expression Camp. At first, it felt… awkward. The campers shyly (and a little nervously) eyed one another as they went through introductions and heard about what was in store for the next two weeks. They were quiet and tentative as they made pronoun buttons, worked on soft 3D fabric sculptures and constructed coil pots.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma community meeting calendar, July 13

Virtual town hall on homelessness with Assemblymember Marc Levine. Starts at 3 p.m., livestreaming on Facebook, YouTube or Levine’s website at a10.asmdc.org. The SVHCD Quality Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Zoom videoconference. To participate, visit sonomavalleyhospital-org.zoom.us; meeting ID: 988 4703 1323; passcode: 700258. Thursday, July 15. The Sonoma...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Spotlight on Sonoma parks: Nathanson Creek Trail and Preserve

Nathanson Creek Highlight: Close-to-downtown easy-peasy stroll Drawback: Nathanson Creek still needs love (and rain) Reason to Visit: To see those new high school athletic fields Pets: Dogs allowed on-leash on trail; not allowed in park Open 8 a.m. to sunset; street parking Trailhead and native plant garden at Second Street East and East MacArthur — ends at park at Fine Avenue and Dewell Drive, Sonoma.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Free lunch for Sonoma kids changes times, locations

Free food service will continue to operate throughout the summer for all Sonoma Valley students in grades K-12, regardless of where they attend school. Starting July 14, students can pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lots at Sassarini Elementary School (652 Fifth St. W.), Altimira Middle School (17805 Arnold Drive) or Flowery Elementary School (17600 Sonoma Highway) .
Philadelphia, PAMontgomery News

RMC makes our community a better place to live

They’re at it again. In fact, the Roxborough/ Manayunk Conservancy is at it just about every week it can mobilize its forces. They perform ecological “Two-On-Tuesday” stewardship sessions from March to October. The RMC’s most recent target was the Lauriston Pocket Park. This little gem tucked away on Vicaris Street...
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Museum of Sonoma County celebrates ‘Sonoma County Stories’

Gaye LeBaron has spent decades documenting local history as a columnist for The Press Democrat and has collaborated on two books about local history — but don’t call her a historian. “I’m not comfortable with the word ‘historian,’” she said. “I’m not a social scientist. I’m a journalist with an...
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County painter opens hometown show — in Yonkers

Jack Stuppin, a longtime Sonoma County artist, enjoys an enviable reputation for his colorful and distinctive paintings of Northern California landscapes, but his latest exhibit deals with a very different part of the country. “Jack Stuppin: The Beginning of My World” opened earlier this month at the Hudson River Museum...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Tour a Garden That Overflows With Plants and Color

Most of us want our gardens to look fabulous all the time, no matter the season. That’s great if you are willing to put in the time and money required to make it that way. Yes, it’s certainly possible to have a garden that looks like it’s at its peak in spring, summer, fall, and even winter—especially if your garden is large enough to accommodate the amount of plants needed to make that happen. But let’s be honest—getting the garden to shine all the time takes a lot of effort. You’d need to plant an evergreen framework for the background, then add spring-blooming bulbs, early-blossoming shrubs and ephemerals, summer stars, and fall standouts. It sounds lovely, doesn’t it? Of course, as these scores of plants die back, go out of bloom, or get too big for their allotted spots, they need to be pinched, pruned, divided, cut down, and perhaps hauled away. This carefully constructed symphony takes considerable knowledge, skill, sweat, and space to pull off. Many gardeners might enjoy a certain amount of work outside but, understandably, might not have the time to spend the hours upon hours necessary to make a garden that is at peak performance in every season. For those folks, designing a garden that peaks during a specific window of time might be the answer to easily getting a landscape that looks good most of the year.
Animalshometownweekly.net

Critters on the Trail at Bird Park

This butterfly sits just in front of a bed of orange flowers…. Through July 31, Bird Park is holding a Critters on the Trail scavenger hunt, designed to get children searching for seven cutout animals: a snake, a bat, a butterfly, an owl, a deer, a fox and a frog. But while the event’s billing declared “lots of critters call Bird Park home, but it’s not always easy to spot them. Now we’ve made it easy and fun,” the ironic thing about when I did the scavenger hunt on Saturday afternoon, was that the real critters calling Bird Park home were much easier to find than the cardboard ones. In fact, there were live animals everywhere.
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Southern California’s Bridge To Nowhere Trail Leads To A Magnificent Hidden Oasis

Out in Southern California, there’s a lot of land you can cover by foot. Who doesn’t love a good hike? The Bridge to Nowhere actually has its own little hidden oasis, if you know where to look. This SoCal expedition is definitely bucket-list worthy! Let’s take a look: To follow the official trail path on a […] The post Southern California’s Bridge To Nowhere Trail Leads To A Magnificent Hidden Oasis appeared first on Only In Your State.
Huntington, WVWOWK

Local campers learn new skills to give back to the community

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time ever Huntington’s Salvation Army is holding a trade-focused summer camp. This summer, they are honing young campers’ carpentry skills. “It’s really fun,” said 6th-grade camper Addyson Humphrey. “It’s something I never get to do at home, so it’s like a first-time experience...
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Go.Do.Now. in Sonoma

If the old bones are creaking and you wish that they weren’t, try yoga. If you’re soul-weary and stiff, try yoga outdoors. The verdant sprawl of B.R. Cohn Winery is the ideal place to namaste-away those unfortunate grunting sounds you’ve been making when you get out of a chair, replacing them with the balletic grace and untroubled osteology of an ingenue. It’s the perfect exercise, really, undertaken in the perfect place, and if that doesn’t make you grateful, nothing will.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma community meeting calendar, July 13

A weekly listing of community meetings and events, typically free and always open to the public. State Sen. Bill Dodd will host a virtual town hall on on schools, reopening and the role of innovation during the pandemic, featuring California Superintendent Tony Thurmond and other panelists. It starts at 6 p.m. and is available via various streaming channels, including sd03.senate.ca.gov, facebook.com/SenBillDodd, and SonomaTV.org. Email questions to townhall@ksvy.org, call-in questions to 707-933-9133.

