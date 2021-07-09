8 Best Kebab Restaurants In NYC To Try On Kebab Day

Do you like kebabs enough to have them for breakfast, lunch and dinner? Well, July 9 is your lucky day because we'll be celebrating Kebab Day 2021! There are more than 20 different ways kebab is prepared and on this day, you can explore and find which version you like best. The popular New York snack can be easily found in the city, but to help you choose, here are places where you can get the best kebab in NYC. By the way, you can simply order from them online through Doordash so you can indulge in the comfort of your own home or office!